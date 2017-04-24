Connectez-vous S'inscrire
Paris Tribune
Actualités 75 Paris
Lundi 24 Avril 2017 - 07:30

Cet article cite : emmanuel macron, françois filon, paris, présidentielle

        

Raz-de-marée des votes Emmanuel Macron à Paris

Premier tour de l'élection présidentielle le 23 avril 2017


Paris : dans 13 arrondissements sur 20, le candidat Emmanuel Macron est en tête.


Voir la carte


Carte d'électeur et carte d'identité pour voter © DR Paris Tribune
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
34,83 % 26,45 % 19,56 % 10,18 % 4,99 %
375 005 voix 284 744 voix 210 548 voix 109 550 voix 53 719 voix




Paris : Inscrits 1 301 637 - Participation 1 091 437 - Exprimés 1 076 556 - Blancs 10 627 - Nuls 4 254.
Abstention 210 200.

La Gauche est vaincue et la Droite ne sera pas au pouvoir

Emmanuel Macron réussit son pari de démonter un Parti Socialiste moribond pour en récupérer les pièces :
  • le produit "Emmanuel Macron" concurrence le produit "Benoît Hamon" dans 13 arrondissements ;
  • le produit "Jean-Luc Mélenchon" concurrence le produit "Benoît Hamon" dans 2 arrondissements.
Le Modem de François Bayrou apporte également des voix à Emmanuel Macron qui réussit également à vampiriser les électeurs de l'UDI :
  • le produit "François Fillon" n'arrive en tête que dans 5 arrondissements sur 20.  

Ils placent en tête Emmanuel Macron

De 33 % à 45 % des électeurs de 13 arrondissements sur 20 votent pour Emmanuel Macron :
 
  • 1er arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
39,45 % 31,36 % 13,64 % 7,30 % 4,91 %
3 561 voix 2 831 voix 1231 voix 659 voix 443 voix

75001 : Inscrits 10 775 - Participation : 9 129 - Exprimés : 9 026 - Blancs : 81 - Nuls : 22 - Abstention : 1 646.
 
  • 2e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
44,40 % 23,38 % 15,96 % 9,73 % 3,53 %
5 013 voix 2 640 voix 1 802 voix 1 099 voix 399 voix

75002 : Inscrits 13 360 - Participation : 11 423 - Exprimés : 11 291 - Blancs : 101 - Nuls : 31 - Abstention : 1 937.
 
  • 3e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
45,04 % 21,61 % 16,65 % 10,62 % 3,33 %
8 325 voix 3 994 voix 3 078 voix 1 963 voix 615 voix

75003 : Inscrits 21 677 - Participation : 18 680 - Exprimés : 18 485 - Blancs : 137 - Nuls : 58 - Abstention : 2 997.
 
  • 4e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
40,92 % 26,19 % 15,42 % 9,07 % 4,87 %
6 182 voix 3 956 voix 2 329 voix 1 370 voix 735 voix

75004 : Inscrits 17 911 - Participation : 15 294 - Exprimés : 15 106 - Blancs : 126 - Nuls : 62 - Abstention : 2 617.
 
  • 5e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
39,72 % 26,68 % 16,00 % 10,01 % 3,95 %
12 316 voix 8 273 voix 4 960 voix 3 103 voix 1 225 voix



75005 : Inscrits 36 060 - Participation : 31 376 - Exprimés : 31 008 - Blancs : 278 - Nuls : 90 - Abstention : 4 684.
 
  • 9e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
42,59 % 26,96 % 14,52 % 9,60 % 3,32 %
14 029 voix 8 879 voix 4 783 voix 3 163 voix 1 092 voix


75009 : Inscrits 38 462 - Participation : 33 290 - Exprimés : 32 940 - Blancs : 279 - Nuls : 71 - Abstention : 5 172.
 
  • 10e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon François Fillon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
37,71 % 25,46 % 15,02 % 14,17 % 4,06 %
16 880 voix 11 396 voix 6 724 voix 6 343 voix 1 817 voix

75010 : Inscrits 54 176 - Participation : 45 388 - Exprimés : 44 766 - Blancs : 442 - Nuls : 180 - Abstention : 8 788.
 
  • 11e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon François Fillon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
38,80 % 23,76 % 16,13 % 13,62 % 4,03 %
29 191 voix 17 877 voix 12 136 voix 10 247 voix 3 035 voix

75011 : Inscrits 89 660 - Participation : 76 277 - Exprimés : 75 237 - Blancs : 777 - Nuls : 263 - Abstention : 13 383.
 
  • 12e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
35,90 % 21,21 % 20,80 % 11,48 % 5,84 %
26 942 % 15 918 % 15 613 % 8 614 % 4 385 %

75012 : Inscrits 90 543 - Participation : 76 175 - Exprimés : 75 050 - Blancs 812 - Nuls 313 - Abstention 14 368.
 
  • 13e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon François Fillon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
34,66 % 24,46 % 17,29 % 11,86 % 6,48 %
30 719 voix 21 681 voix 15 329 voix 10 511 voix 5 745 voix

75013 : Inscrits 108 815 - Participation : 90 221 - Exprimés : 88 639 - Blancs 1 099 - Nuls 483 - Abstention 18 594.
 
  • 14e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
37,19 % 22,28 % 19,27 % 11,52 % 5,34 %
25 834 voix 15 475 voix 13 382 voix 8 003 voix 3 711 voix

75014 : Inscrits 83 195 - Participation : 70 441 - Exprimés : 69 461 - Blancs : 706 - Nuls : 274 - Abstention : 12 754.
 
  • 15e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
35,97 % 33,83 % 13,12 % 7,64 % 5,26 %
42 790 voix 40 235 voix 15 608 voix 9 085 voix 6 257 voix

75015 : Inscrits 141 629 - Participation : 120 530 - Exprimés 118 947 - Blancs 1 126 - Nuls 457 - Abstention 21 099.
 
  • 18e arrondissement
Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon François Fillon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
33,82 % 28,38 % 14,53 % 13,33 % 5,46 %
28 437 voix 23 867 voix 12 222 voix 11 211 voix 4 589 voix

75018 : Inscrits 104 995 - Participation : 85 490 - Exprimés : 84 093 - Blancs 1 006 - Nuls 391 - Abstention 19 505.

Ils placent en tête François Fillon

De 37 % à 58 % des électeurs de 5 arrondissements sur 20 votent pour François Fillon :
 
  • 6e arrondissement
 
François Fillon Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
39,27 % 39,09 % 9,13 % 6,35 % 3,22 %
8 769 voix 8 729 voix 2 038 voix 1 419 voix 719 voix

75006 : Inscrits 25 842 - Participation : 22 548 - Exprimés : 22 332 - Blancs : 148 - Nuls : 68 - Abstention : 3 294.
 
  • 7e arrondissement
 
François Fillon Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
52,70 % 31,60 % 5,58 % 3,84 % 3,83 %
14 650 voix 8 785 voix 1 552 voix 1 068 voix 1 064 voix

75007 : Inscrits 32 087 - Participation : 28 066 - Exprimés : 27 798 - Blancs : 179 - Nuls : 89 - Abstention : 4 021.
 
  • 8e arrondissement
 
François Fillon Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon Marine Le Pen Benoît Hamon
50,48 % 31,73 % 6,73 % 4,43 % 4,10 %
10 448 voix 6 568 voix 1 392 voix 916 voix 849 voix

75008 : Inscrits 24 158 - Participation : 20 872 - Exprimés : 20 698 - Blancs : 134 - Nuls : 40 - Abstention : 3 286.
 
  • 16e arrondissement
 
François Fillon Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon Marine Le Pen Benoît Hamon
58,45 % 26,65 % 5,40 % 4,09 % 2,94 %
46 734 voix 21 304 voix 4 315 voix 3 273 voix 2 353 voix

75016 : Inscrits 94 558 - Participation : 80 621 - Exprimés : 79 954 - Blancs : 443 - Nuls : 224 - Abstention : 13 937.
 
  • 17e arrondissement
 
François Fillon Emmanuel Macron Jean-Luc Mélenchon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
37,71 % 34,46 % 12,94 % 6,87 % 4,59 %
31 103 voix 28 423 voix 10 677 voix 5 669 voix 3 786 voix

75017 : Inscrits 98 018 - Participation : 83 454 - Exprimés : 82 480 - Blancs : 730 - Nuls : 244 - Abstention : 14 564.

Ils placent en tête Jean-Luc Mélenchon

De 30 % à 31 % des électeurs de 2 arrondissements sur 20 votent pour Jean-Luc Mélenchon :
 
  • 19e arrondissement
 
Jean-Luc Mélenchon Emmanuel Macron François Fillon Benoît Hamon Marine Le Pen
30,70 % 29,60 % 16,29 % 12,99 % 5,78 %
24 455 voix 23 578 voix 12 977 voix 10 352 voix 4 602 voix




75019 : Inscrits 102 806 - Participation : 81 047 - Exprimés : 79 665 - Blancs 933 - Nuls 449 - Abstention 21 759.
 
  • 20e arrondissement
 
Jean-Luc Mélenchon Emmanuel Macron Benoît Hamon François Fillon Marine Le Pen
31,83 % 30,59 % 13,92 % 12,78 % 5,92 %
28 512 voix 27 399 voix 12 469 voix 11 451 voix 5 305 voix


75020 : Inscrits 112 905 - Participation : 91 107 - Exprimés : 89 574 - Blancs 1 071 - Nuls 462 - Abstention 21 798.





