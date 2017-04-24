Raz-de-marée des votes Emmanuel Macron à Paris

Carte d'électeur et carte d'identité pour voter © DR Paris Tribune
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|34,83 %
|26,45 %
|19,56 %
|10,18 %
|4,99 %
|375 005 voix
|284 744 voix
|210 548 voix
|109 550 voix
|53 719 voix
Paris : Inscrits 1 301 637 - Participation 1 091 437 - Exprimés 1 076 556 - Blancs 10 627 - Nuls 4 254.
Abstention 210 200.
La Gauche est vaincue et la Droite ne sera pas au pouvoir
Emmanuel Macron réussit son pari de démonter un Parti Socialiste moribond pour en récupérer les pièces :
- le produit "Emmanuel Macron" concurrence le produit "Benoît Hamon" dans 13 arrondissements ;
- le produit "Jean-Luc Mélenchon" concurrence le produit "Benoît Hamon" dans 2 arrondissements.
- le produit "François Fillon" n'arrive en tête que dans 5 arrondissements sur 20.
Ils placent en tête Emmanuel Macron
De 33 % à 45 % des électeurs de 13 arrondissements sur 20 votent pour Emmanuel Macron :
75001 : Inscrits 10 775 - Participation : 9 129 - Exprimés : 9 026 - Blancs : 81 - Nuls : 22 - Abstention : 1 646.
75002 : Inscrits 13 360 - Participation : 11 423 - Exprimés : 11 291 - Blancs : 101 - Nuls : 31 - Abstention : 1 937.
75003 : Inscrits 21 677 - Participation : 18 680 - Exprimés : 18 485 - Blancs : 137 - Nuls : 58 - Abstention : 2 997.
75004 : Inscrits 17 911 - Participation : 15 294 - Exprimés : 15 106 - Blancs : 126 - Nuls : 62 - Abstention : 2 617.
75005 : Inscrits 36 060 - Participation : 31 376 - Exprimés : 31 008 - Blancs : 278 - Nuls : 90 - Abstention : 4 684.
75009 : Inscrits 38 462 - Participation : 33 290 - Exprimés : 32 940 - Blancs : 279 - Nuls : 71 - Abstention : 5 172.
75010 : Inscrits 54 176 - Participation : 45 388 - Exprimés : 44 766 - Blancs : 442 - Nuls : 180 - Abstention : 8 788.
75011 : Inscrits 89 660 - Participation : 76 277 - Exprimés : 75 237 - Blancs : 777 - Nuls : 263 - Abstention : 13 383.
75012 : Inscrits 90 543 - Participation : 76 175 - Exprimés : 75 050 - Blancs 812 - Nuls 313 - Abstention 14 368.
75013 : Inscrits 108 815 - Participation : 90 221 - Exprimés : 88 639 - Blancs 1 099 - Nuls 483 - Abstention 18 594.
75014 : Inscrits 83 195 - Participation : 70 441 - Exprimés : 69 461 - Blancs : 706 - Nuls : 274 - Abstention : 12 754.
75015 : Inscrits 141 629 - Participation : 120 530 - Exprimés 118 947 - Blancs 1 126 - Nuls 457 - Abstention 21 099.
75018 : Inscrits 104 995 - Participation : 85 490 - Exprimés : 84 093 - Blancs 1 006 - Nuls 391 - Abstention 19 505.
- 1er arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|39,45 %
|31,36 %
|13,64 %
|7,30 %
|4,91 %
|3 561 voix
|2 831 voix
|1231 voix
|659 voix
|443 voix
75001 : Inscrits 10 775 - Participation : 9 129 - Exprimés : 9 026 - Blancs : 81 - Nuls : 22 - Abstention : 1 646.
- 2e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|44,40 %
|23,38 %
|15,96 %
|9,73 %
|3,53 %
|5 013 voix
|2 640 voix
|1 802 voix
|1 099 voix
|399 voix
75002 : Inscrits 13 360 - Participation : 11 423 - Exprimés : 11 291 - Blancs : 101 - Nuls : 31 - Abstention : 1 937.
- 3e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|45,04 %
|21,61 %
|16,65 %
|10,62 %
|3,33 %
|8 325 voix
|3 994 voix
|3 078 voix
|1 963 voix
|615 voix
75003 : Inscrits 21 677 - Participation : 18 680 - Exprimés : 18 485 - Blancs : 137 - Nuls : 58 - Abstention : 2 997.
- 4e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|40,92 %
|26,19 %
|15,42 %
|9,07 %
|4,87 %
|6 182 voix
|3 956 voix
|2 329 voix
|1 370 voix
|735 voix
75004 : Inscrits 17 911 - Participation : 15 294 - Exprimés : 15 106 - Blancs : 126 - Nuls : 62 - Abstention : 2 617.
- 5e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|39,72 %
|26,68 %
|16,00 %
|10,01 %
|3,95 %
|12 316 voix
|8 273 voix
|4 960 voix
|3 103 voix
|1 225 voix
75005 : Inscrits 36 060 - Participation : 31 376 - Exprimés : 31 008 - Blancs : 278 - Nuls : 90 - Abstention : 4 684.
- 9e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|42,59 %
|26,96 %
|14,52 %
|9,60 %
|3,32 %
|14 029 voix
|8 879 voix
|4 783 voix
|3 163 voix
|1 092 voix
75009 : Inscrits 38 462 - Participation : 33 290 - Exprimés : 32 940 - Blancs : 279 - Nuls : 71 - Abstention : 5 172.
- 10e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|François Fillon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|37,71 %
|25,46 %
|15,02 %
|14,17 %
|4,06 %
|16 880 voix
|11 396 voix
|6 724 voix
|6 343 voix
|1 817 voix
75010 : Inscrits 54 176 - Participation : 45 388 - Exprimés : 44 766 - Blancs : 442 - Nuls : 180 - Abstention : 8 788.
- 11e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|François Fillon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|38,80 %
|23,76 %
|16,13 %
|13,62 %
|4,03 %
|29 191 voix
|17 877 voix
|12 136 voix
|10 247 voix
|3 035 voix
75011 : Inscrits 89 660 - Participation : 76 277 - Exprimés : 75 237 - Blancs : 777 - Nuls : 263 - Abstention : 13 383.
- 12e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|35,90 %
|21,21 %
|20,80 %
|11,48 %
|5,84 %
|26 942 %
|15 918 %
|15 613 %
|8 614 %
|4 385 %
75012 : Inscrits 90 543 - Participation : 76 175 - Exprimés : 75 050 - Blancs 812 - Nuls 313 - Abstention 14 368.
- 13e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|François Fillon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|34,66 %
|24,46 %
|17,29 %
|11,86 %
|6,48 %
|30 719 voix
|21 681 voix
|15 329 voix
|10 511 voix
|5 745 voix
75013 : Inscrits 108 815 - Participation : 90 221 - Exprimés : 88 639 - Blancs 1 099 - Nuls 483 - Abstention 18 594.
- 14e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|37,19 %
|22,28 %
|19,27 %
|11,52 %
|5,34 %
|25 834 voix
|15 475 voix
|13 382 voix
|8 003 voix
|3 711 voix
75014 : Inscrits 83 195 - Participation : 70 441 - Exprimés : 69 461 - Blancs : 706 - Nuls : 274 - Abstention : 12 754.
- 15e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|35,97 %
|33,83 %
|13,12 %
|7,64 %
|5,26 %
|42 790 voix
|40 235 voix
|15 608 voix
|9 085 voix
|6 257 voix
75015 : Inscrits 141 629 - Participation : 120 530 - Exprimés 118 947 - Blancs 1 126 - Nuls 457 - Abstention 21 099.
- 18e arrondissement
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|François Fillon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|33,82 %
|28,38 %
|14,53 %
|13,33 %
|5,46 %
|28 437 voix
|23 867 voix
|12 222 voix
|11 211 voix
|4 589 voix
75018 : Inscrits 104 995 - Participation : 85 490 - Exprimés : 84 093 - Blancs 1 006 - Nuls 391 - Abstention 19 505.
Ils placent en tête François Fillon
De 37 % à 58 % des électeurs de 5 arrondissements sur 20 votent pour François Fillon :
75006 : Inscrits 25 842 - Participation : 22 548 - Exprimés : 22 332 - Blancs : 148 - Nuls : 68 - Abstention : 3 294.
75007 : Inscrits 32 087 - Participation : 28 066 - Exprimés : 27 798 - Blancs : 179 - Nuls : 89 - Abstention : 4 021.
75008 : Inscrits 24 158 - Participation : 20 872 - Exprimés : 20 698 - Blancs : 134 - Nuls : 40 - Abstention : 3 286.
75016 : Inscrits 94 558 - Participation : 80 621 - Exprimés : 79 954 - Blancs : 443 - Nuls : 224 - Abstention : 13 937.
75017 : Inscrits 98 018 - Participation : 83 454 - Exprimés : 82 480 - Blancs : 730 - Nuls : 244 - Abstention : 14 564.
- 6e arrondissement
|François Fillon
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|39,27 %
|39,09 %
|9,13 %
|6,35 %
|3,22 %
|8 769 voix
|8 729 voix
|2 038 voix
|1 419 voix
|719 voix
75006 : Inscrits 25 842 - Participation : 22 548 - Exprimés : 22 332 - Blancs : 148 - Nuls : 68 - Abstention : 3 294.
- 7e arrondissement
|François Fillon
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|52,70 %
|31,60 %
|5,58 %
|3,84 %
|3,83 %
|14 650 voix
|8 785 voix
|1 552 voix
|1 068 voix
|1 064 voix
75007 : Inscrits 32 087 - Participation : 28 066 - Exprimés : 27 798 - Blancs : 179 - Nuls : 89 - Abstention : 4 021.
- 8e arrondissement
|François Fillon
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Marine Le Pen
|Benoît Hamon
|50,48 %
|31,73 %
|6,73 %
|4,43 %
|4,10 %
|10 448 voix
|6 568 voix
|1 392 voix
|916 voix
|849 voix
75008 : Inscrits 24 158 - Participation : 20 872 - Exprimés : 20 698 - Blancs : 134 - Nuls : 40 - Abstention : 3 286.
- 16e arrondissement
|François Fillon
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Marine Le Pen
|Benoît Hamon
|58,45 %
|26,65 %
|5,40 %
|4,09 %
|2,94 %
|46 734 voix
|21 304 voix
|4 315 voix
|3 273 voix
|2 353 voix
75016 : Inscrits 94 558 - Participation : 80 621 - Exprimés : 79 954 - Blancs : 443 - Nuls : 224 - Abstention : 13 937.
- 17e arrondissement
|François Fillon
|Emmanuel Macron
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|37,71 %
|34,46 %
|12,94 %
|6,87 %
|4,59 %
|31 103 voix
|28 423 voix
|10 677 voix
|5 669 voix
|3 786 voix
75017 : Inscrits 98 018 - Participation : 83 454 - Exprimés : 82 480 - Blancs : 730 - Nuls : 244 - Abstention : 14 564.
Ils placent en tête Jean-Luc Mélenchon
De 30 % à 31 % des électeurs de 2 arrondissements sur 20 votent pour Jean-Luc Mélenchon :
75019 : Inscrits 102 806 - Participation : 81 047 - Exprimés : 79 665 - Blancs 933 - Nuls 449 - Abstention 21 759.
75020 : Inscrits 112 905 - Participation : 91 107 - Exprimés : 89 574 - Blancs 1 071 - Nuls 462 - Abstention 21 798.
- 19e arrondissement
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Emmanuel Macron
|François Fillon
|Benoît Hamon
|Marine Le Pen
|30,70 %
|29,60 %
|16,29 %
|12,99 %
|5,78 %
|24 455 voix
|23 578 voix
|12 977 voix
|10 352 voix
|4 602 voix
75019 : Inscrits 102 806 - Participation : 81 047 - Exprimés : 79 665 - Blancs 933 - Nuls 449 - Abstention 21 759.
- 20e arrondissement
|Jean-Luc Mélenchon
|Emmanuel Macron
|Benoît Hamon
|François Fillon
|Marine Le Pen
|31,83 %
|30,59 %
|13,92 %
|12,78 %
|5,92 %
|28 512 voix
|27 399 voix
|12 469 voix
|11 451 voix
|5 305 voix
75020 : Inscrits 112 905 - Participation : 91 107 - Exprimés : 89 574 - Blancs 1 071 - Nuls 462 - Abstention 21 798.
