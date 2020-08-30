Quantcast
Connectez-vous S'inscrire
Connectez-vous *
Paris Tribune
Paris-Tribune-Post/
Actualités en anglais avec POST, clin d'oeil aux journaux anglo-saxons
Publier en ligne
Agenda
Petites annonces
Newsletter
Inscription gratuite
www.paristribune.info

22 Edition of Art Paris Opens in September 2020 at the Grand Palais

The cultural event of September 2020 with the surprise opening of ART PARIS at the Grand Palais.

Originally Art Paris 2020, the modern and contemporary art fair, was due to open between April 2 -5, but the outbreak of Covid 19 forced the organizers to close the doors of the Grand Palais venue. It then briefly became a virtual event online.


30 Août 2020
     

Poster Art Paris September 2020
Poster Art Paris September 2020

An Act of Resistance

Now, in an act which some qualify as ‘an act of resistance’, this edition will actually open its doors from September 10-13 at the Grand Palais, the first big cultural event after summer. Under its 45-metre-high-glass roof, a specially modified layout with wider aisles should guarantee distancing between galleries and visitors. The maximum quantity of visitors will be limited to 3,000 spread over three days, and private previews will also be shortened.

Fair director Guillaume Piens declared: “It is now more than ever time for galleries to get back to work and meet their collectors. It is just as important for their artists. The advantage of Art Paris is that it is above all a local and regional fair with a large majority of French galleries. 75% of visitors to the fair come from the Paris region or other areas of France.”
 

Jean-Philippe Delhomme, Nocturnal lilac, 2020, oil on canvas©Claire Dorn, courtesy Delhomme and Perrotin
Jean-Philippe Delhomme, Nocturnal lilac, 2020, oil on canvas©Claire Dorn, courtesy Delhomme and Perrotin

Updated Event

The updated edition includes 112 galleries (including 24 international galleries) and is marked by the arrival of several big names and a new wave of young galleries. Independent curator and art critic Gaël Charbau turns a subjective, historical and critical eye on a selection of specific projects by 18 French artists presented by participating galleries in the section: Common and Uncommon Stories. The common theme around the Iberian peninsula highlights Spanish and Portuguese art from the 1950s to the present day, where 17 galleries present some 50 artists ranging from modern master Joan Miro to contemporary Miguel Branco plus figures worthy of rediscovery such as Dario Villaba.

20 solo shows or monographic exhibitions spread around the fair spotlights over twenty such artists as Roger Ballen at Galleria Géraldine Zberro or Hervé Di Rosa at Galeria Perahia. Whereas Promises – a sector for 14 young galleries and emerging talents will be placed on purpose at the heart of Art Paris, each highlighting between one and three emerging artists.

Art Paris, art fair Grand Palais, April 2019©Art Paris
Art Paris, art fair Grand Palais, April 2019©Art Paris

Grand Palais Venue of ART PARIS

Trade only preview :
9 September from 11am-8pm
VIP and Prestige card holders only.
Trade only early opening:
Daily Preview, VIP and Prestige card holders only.
10 – 13 September from 10am – 12pm.

Public opening hours at the Grand Palais :
Thursday 10 September : 12pm - 8pm
Friday 11 September : 12 pm - 9pm
Saturday 12 September: 12pm - 8pm
Sunday 13 September: 12pm – 8pm
Admission: 28€/14€ for students and groups

3, Avenue du Général Eisenhower
75008 Paris

Kunang Helmi-Picard
Free lance journalism (Indonesia, for The Jakarta Post, Dewi and other Indonesian publications,... En savoir plus sur cet auteur

Cet article cite : grand palais, musée


Ajouter un commentaire

Actu Paris | Actu Ile-de-France | Actu française | International | Paris Tribune Post | Ils sont cités

Paris Tribune en anglais : Paris Tribune Post
0 Commentaire
Lire la suite

22 Edition of Art Paris Opens in September 2020 at the Grand Palais

Vivienne Westwood, ‘Art, Mode et Subversion’, at Musée des Tissus, in Lyon opens September 2020

Parisian Galliera fashion museum, Palais Galliera, reopens on October 2020

Selection of museums and foundations opening again in Paris in June 2020

‘Galeries de la Mode’ at MAD opens again

Remembering Fashion Collector Azzedine Alaïa

Ni Tanjung, the "Queen" of Agung Volcano on Bali

Jane B. by Tony Frank and Andrew Birkin at Galerie de l'Instant in Paris

Ayana V. Jackson, American born photographer and film-maker

Indonesian restaurants in Paris by political refugees

Lucian Freud : The Self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts in London

Henri Cartier-Bresson in China

Paris : Châtelet Theatre reopens after over two years at a cost of € 31,5 million

The world of Roger Ballen between human psyche and the valors of "asphyxiating culture"

The Maharaja of Indore, Yashwant Rao Holkar Bahadur, patron of the arts in the 1930's

The poetic world of Francis Bacon

Women's Rugby World Cup : in a one-sided game, South Africa beats Uganda during the Rugby Africa Women's Cup

Buddha, the Golden Legend, at Guimet Museum

Tutankhamun : Priceless Treasures Return to Paris for the first time since 1967

BACK SIDE Dos à la Mode

« La République est une et indivisible » depuis 227 ans

2 Commentaires
« La République est une et indivisible » depuis 227 ans

227e anniversaire de la naissance de la République  €

0 Commentaire
227e anniversaire de la naissance de la République

​Il y a 225 ans, la fin de la Terreur

0 Commentaire
​Il y a 225 ans, la fin de la Terreur
www.paristribune.info - SMS +33 6 43 89 07 29 - contact @ paristribune.info - ISSN 2275-3869 - L'exploitation des articles de la rédaction est soumise à redevance pour tout usage autre que strictement personnel, privé et non collectif.
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Inscription au site | Tags