22 Edition of Art Paris Opens in September 2020 at the Grand Palais

An Act of Resistance

Now, in an act which some qualify as ‘an act of resistance’, this edition will actually open its doors from September 10-13 at the Grand Palais, the first big cultural event after summer. Under its 45-metre-high-glass roof, a specially modified layout with wider aisles should guarantee distancing between galleries and visitors. The maximum quantity of visitors will be limited to 3,000 spread over three days, and private previews will also be shortened.



Fair director Guillaume Piens declared: “It is now more than ever time for galleries to get back to work and meet their collectors. It is just as important for their artists. The advantage of Art Paris is that it is above all a local and regional fair with a large majority of French galleries. 75% of visitors to the fair come from the Paris region or other areas of France.”

