22 Edition of Art Paris Opens in September 2020 at the Grand Palais

An Act of Resistance
Now, in an act which some qualify as ‘an act of resistance’, this edition will actually open its doors from September 10-13 at the Grand Palais, the first big cultural event after summer. Under its 45-metre-high-glass roof, a specially modified layout with wider aisles should guarantee distancing between galleries and visitors. The maximum quantity of visitors will be limited to 3,000 spread over three days, and private previews will also be shortened.
Fair director Guillaume Piens declared: “It is now more than ever time for galleries to get back to work and meet their collectors. It is just as important for their artists. The advantage of Art Paris is that it is above all a local and regional fair with a large majority of French galleries. 75% of visitors to the fair come from the Paris region or other areas of France.”
Fair director Guillaume Piens declared: “It is now more than ever time for galleries to get back to work and meet their collectors. It is just as important for their artists. The advantage of Art Paris is that it is above all a local and regional fair with a large majority of French galleries. 75% of visitors to the fair come from the Paris region or other areas of France.”
Jean-Philippe Delhomme, Nocturnal lilac, 2020, oil on canvas©Claire Dorn, courtesy Delhomme and Perrotin
Updated Event
The updated edition includes 112 galleries (including 24 international galleries) and is marked by the arrival of several big names and a new wave of young galleries. Independent curator and art critic Gaël Charbau turns a subjective, historical and critical eye on a selection of specific projects by 18 French artists presented by participating galleries in the section: Common and Uncommon Stories. The common theme around the Iberian peninsula highlights Spanish and Portuguese art from the 1950s to the present day, where 17 galleries present some 50 artists ranging from modern master Joan Miro to contemporary Miguel Branco plus figures worthy of rediscovery such as Dario Villaba.
20 solo shows or monographic exhibitions spread around the fair spotlights over twenty such artists as Roger Ballen at Galleria Géraldine Zberro or Hervé Di Rosa at Galeria Perahia. Whereas Promises – a sector for 14 young galleries and emerging talents will be placed on purpose at the heart of Art Paris, each highlighting between one and three emerging artists.
20 solo shows or monographic exhibitions spread around the fair spotlights over twenty such artists as Roger Ballen at Galleria Géraldine Zberro or Hervé Di Rosa at Galeria Perahia. Whereas Promises – a sector for 14 young galleries and emerging talents will be placed on purpose at the heart of Art Paris, each highlighting between one and three emerging artists.
Grand Palais Venue of ART PARIS
Trade only preview :
9 September from 11am-8pm
VIP and Prestige card holders only.
Trade only early opening:
Daily Preview, VIP and Prestige card holders only.
10 – 13 September from 10am – 12pm.
Public opening hours at the Grand Palais :
Thursday 10 September : 12pm - 8pm
Friday 11 September : 12 pm - 9pm
Saturday 12 September: 12pm - 8pm
Sunday 13 September: 12pm – 8pm
Admission: 28€/14€ for students and groups
3, Avenue du Général Eisenhower
75008 Paris
9 September from 11am-8pm
VIP and Prestige card holders only.
Trade only early opening:
Daily Preview, VIP and Prestige card holders only.
10 – 13 September from 10am – 12pm.
Public opening hours at the Grand Palais :
Thursday 10 September : 12pm - 8pm
Friday 11 September : 12 pm - 9pm
Saturday 12 September: 12pm - 8pm
Sunday 13 September: 12pm – 8pm
Admission: 28€/14€ for students and groups
3, Avenue du Général Eisenhower
75008 Paris