BACK SIDE Dos à la Mode

The hall of plasterwork of the sculptor Bourdelles is dominated by colossal statues, next to which creations of five contemporary fashion designers are featured. Characterized by unusual adornments of the back, these include a Givenchy gown by Claire Waight Keller, a dress by The Row or an outfit by Martine Sitbon. The five reveal unexpected humour in their approach to fashion, nudity and motifs.



The Painting Atelier of the artist contains sculptured fashion similiar to armour, a more anatomic approach (three dimensional aspect) or metamorphosis of the human form is displayed. Here visitors can admire the famous Rose Corset created by Alexander McQueen for Givenchy in 2000.



The actual Atelier of Bourdelle is dedicated to trail-blazing Japanese creator Rai Kawakubo. Garments are embellished with unusual proturberances on hips or back: a reference to the famous Spring Collection of Rai Kawakubo in 1997. This particular Comme des Garçons collection featured varying proturberances wrapped in Pink Vichy material placed on the clothes, a historical reference to how fashion evolved, and again a reference to the three dimensional aspect of fashion creation.



The following space of the Polychrome Hall contains an installation of expressions concerning the Language of the Back in French, English, Italian, Spanish and Japanese, expressions which are mostly negative.

As an example in French - dos au mur (not being able to face a situation) and so forth. The installation faces the sculpture of the Dying Centaur (1914) by Bourdelle.



The Portzamparc annex contains three sections :



1. Absence of the Rear where 79 videos of Spring Fashion 2019 with 3542 silhouettes do not display any hints of the three dimensionality of the garments. The human body wearing these clothes is not shown with the details of the back and side of the creations.



2. The Wake of the Rear with outfits featuring trains or other prolongations of the rear décolleté, used to emphasis the social importance of the wearer at big society weddings - the appendages were an important feature of formal wear. Spanish Cristobal Balenciage was a master of such details.



3. An entire section devoted to famous fashion photographer Jeanloup Sieff's View of the Back of Outfits and models featuring the portfolio of the French photographer. His black and white work between 1960 and 1990 was entitled 'Back is Beautiful' and focused on the neck to the heel of his photographic subjects. The poster of the show features Eve from behind, Kim Islinksi (Top and skirt Martine Sitbon) published in New York in 1997.



