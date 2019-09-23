Henri Cartier-Bresson in China

Henri Cartier-Bresson had co-founded Magnum Photo Agency eighteen months earlier in New York, introducing a new style of reportage, less focused on single events to concentrate on the wider perspective of historical changes. These included the lives of simple people, all the while bringing a sense of poetic balance of composition, combined with a sharp sense of the importance of the newly awakening independence movement in China, as well as in other parts of Asia. The emphasis on the changing world order contributed to the importance of photography indicating where the future of world politics was probably heading.



Michel Frizot, together with Ying Lung Su, researched this rich period in Henri Cartier-Bresson's work in China which then spanned a decade as the photographer returned to Communist China in 1958 in a totally different context. This time he was accompanied by an official guide during his four months criss-crossing the huge country. However, he still found it possible to show the drawbacks of the new regime, including the exploitation of human labour and forced industrialisation and get out of the country with his photo material relatively intact, an exploit in itself. The hardships of the 'Great Leap Forward' orchestrated by Chairman Mao were a closely guarded secret protected by military powers.



Frizot noted that: "During these two episodes in 1948-1949 and 1958, each profoundly characterised by a contrasting political and social situation, Henri Cartier-Bresson successfully reconfigured the standard model of reportage or stories, while providing magazines with material to demonstrate through their pages the way of 'looking at life', which moved him like a 'kind of constant questioning and immediate answer."