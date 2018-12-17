Island of the Gods from a Balinese perspective

Rituals on the island or yadnya (a Sanskrit word meaning sacrifice) are classified into five categories : Dewa yadnya (rites for God and his manifestations) ; Rsi yadnya (rites for priests); Pitra yadnya (rites for ancestors) ; Manusa yadnya (rites of passage or life-cycle ceremonies) and Buta yadnya (rites for the underworld or demons/bad spirits). Balinese believe that human beings have three existential debts to God, to the priesthood and to the ancestors.



Diana Darling, American writer and long-time inhabitant of Bali, is a Jero, honorary title bestowed on the women who marry into a higher caste. She is part of a large Anak Agung family, inhabitant of the banjar of Ubud Tengah, and is therefore qualified to write about these rituals due to her intimacy with the Balinese way of life.



Balinese rituals, as Diana Darling points out, are known for their beauty, richness and occasional extreme violence. Bali, Ancient rites in the Digital

Age is an intricately woven interpretation of the ancestral island. The images were taken between 2004 and 2014.





Bali, often called the island of a thousand temples, has long been exposed to the outside world, including the rest of the Indonesian archipelago, and has been featured in glossy magazines inciting visitors to come and spend time on the island. However, the island has had its share of historical tragedies, together with continuing series of earthquakes and violent volcanic eruptions. Sekala and Niskala, the seen and the unseen realms are tangible, but still endowed with magical mystery.



According to Diana Darling, after the photographer and the writer edited the huge number of images together, the text began to flow in a straight-forward manner as the two discussed the topics involved. The detailed explanations of the rituals are clear and concise.



Just as holy water, or tirta, the basis of the Balinese Hindu religion, which is sprinkled in every ceremony by either the high priest or priestly assistants, may now be disappearing from ancient sources, this book witnesses the passing of an age. However, the churning waters of the surrounding ocean still receive the ashes of its inhabitants after the final death ceremonies.

