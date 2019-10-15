Lucian Freud : The Self-portraits at the Royal Academy of Arts in London

Final self-portraits and the painter's journey until his death on July 20, 2011 in London

Between 2002 and 2003, Freud painted two additional self-portraits, reflecting the sombre mood of his 80s. Clutching his scarf and resting his chin on his hand, his face is gaunt and layered by thick paint. His life journey is charted in the change from the young boy to the old man. It is clear that few other artists last century have portrayed themselves with such consistency.



Born in Berlin on December 8, 1922, to Ernst L. Freud, the grand-son of Sigmund Freud, he soon fled to Britain with the rest of the family in 1933 to escape Nazism. Freud first attended the East Anglian School of Painting in 1939, after enrolling in the Central School of Arts and Crafts the previous year. He moved to London in 1943 and became intensely involved with the London arts scene, forming a very close relationship with Francis Bacon.



At only 22, Freud was given his first show by the Lefevre Gallery in London. Earlier in his career, Freud was influenced by surrealism, but by the early 1950s his style changed as he became bored with that. Soon he began to paint standing up as mentioned before, and by 1966 Freud moved from painting only heads of sitters to concentrate on full-length portraits, although his own self-portraits were focused on his head and torso.



Freud had moved to a top-floor apartment in Holland Park which remained his studio for the rest of his career. In 1990 he met the artist David Dawson who became his studio assistant. Dawson remained his close friend, assistant and model until Freud's death in 2011. In 1993, Freud was made a member of the Order of Merit, limited to only 24 living recipients at one time. He died at the age of 88, having worked until two weeks before his death. Freud had remained an intensely private man, and his paintings, completed over 60 years, are mostly of friends and family.

