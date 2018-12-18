Myth, Magic and Mystery in Bali by Jean Couteau

The author, Jean Couteau obtained a doctorate in art history and art in Bali from a French university in 1986. Couteau was born in Clisson, France in 1945 to a veterinarian father and celebrated painter and writer, Geneviève Couteau.



In 1972 Jean Couteau arrived in Bali, after accompanying his mother to Laos, where she was invited to paint portraits of the Laotian Royal Family in pre-revolutionary Laos.



Couteau was enthralled by Asia, in particular by Bali’s complex culture and society. He settled down on the Island of the Gods where he remains a resident to this day.



It is from here that the prolific author comments about cultural events in French, English and Indonesian, with an additional focus on Bali. Although Jean may seem rather Gallic in his charm, he is knowledgeable about Bali, as only a long-term expat can be.



These stories about Balinese rituals, mores and customs, are illustrated by four contemporary Balinese artists and a photographer : Ketut Budiana, Dewa Putu Kantor, and the late Wayan Sadhaas, and renowned Brahmin photographer, I Bagus Putra Adnyana. Iconography is completed by paintings from the collection of the Agung Rai Museum of Art in Peliatan.



The publisher, Alistair Speirs, reminds us that there is a state in Bali, between the visible and the invisible in which all Balinese believe : ‘niskala and sakala’ which the author explains.



Divided into several chapters the book is a melange of anecdotes plus information about the Balinese attitude to life, sex, marriage, and their daily, and metaphysical, problems. These incorporate the introduction to the Island of the Gods, the Religion of Water, Tri Hita Karana, Balinese cosmology, Food for the Gods, and a visit to the Brahmins.



In the first section, Jean Couteau tells us about his visits to the village of Keramas, when he visits Kompiang who is an Arja dancer in classical Balinese opera. Here follows a quotation from the book :



- “Kadek, what is your religion?” he asked, calling me by my Balinese name.

- “I am a Catholic, like most people in my country”, I answered. He gazed over at me over his spectacles : “So you are a Catholic ? Do you realize brother Kadek, that we share the same religion ?”



Indeed Kompiang also includes Islam in this group because holy water or tirta in Balinese is involved in each religion.