Ni Tanjung, the "Queen" of Agung Volcano on Bali

Lucas Djaou and Galerie Patricia Dorfmann, 61, Rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris

Lucas Djaou, constantly on the look-out for extraordinary creations world-wide, was fortunate to meet Patricia Dorfmann several years ago. Patricia Dorfmann's gallery is ideal for presenting works of most contemporary talents Djaou has come across. The team has produced many exhibitions in the Marais Gallery which is generally open from Tuesday to Saturday during exhibitions.



Djaou was introduced to Ni Tanjung in 2017 by Georges Breguet on his first trip to Bali, Indonesia.They visited the elderly Balinese woman in the eastern part of the island where she now lives with her only remaining daughter on the slopes of the Agung volcano. Lucas was mesmerized from the beginning by the dynamic creativity of Ni Tanjung and her way of living in her own world, yet deeply influenced by Balinese culture and religious rites. Since then he has paid two visits to Ni Tanjung, once in Ubud where she lived while Agung volcano was erupting, and then again back in the hamlet Saren Kauh, not far from Karangasem. Inspired, Djaou launched the project of displaying the work of this eccentric 'artist' at the Galerie Patricia Dorfmann which opens end January.

