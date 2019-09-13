Paris : Châtelet Theatre reopens after over two years at a cost of € 31,5 million

British artistic director Ruth Mackenzie had just been appointed in January 2017 to take charge with co-director Thomas Lauriot dit Prévost when the theatre was pronounced a fire and safety risk.

They were officially appointed by the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo and her director of cultural affairs, Christophe Girard at the same time the safety research study was completed and approved. The decision was made to close the theatre for the necessary up-grading. Official work permission was granted in January 2017 and actual work began in March 2017 stretching to September 2019.



Philippe Pumain is the architect in charge of the complete refurbishment of the theatre. His aim was to guarantee the fine balance between technical renovation which respects the original patrimony of 1862, all the while looking to the future with ecological changes including improved facilities for wheelchairs and others who are less mobile. Fire escapes were subject to strict scrutiny for example. Most of the costs were underwritten by the industrial group Accor under Sébastian Bazin.



Workers are still scrambling to put the finishing touches to the huge construction, including ensuring that the roof will be water-proof, but Mackenzie and Lauriot dit Prévost are incredibly positive that everything will work out in the end. Including the fact that tickets to the openings will be sold out and personal security guaranteed for the paying visitors.

