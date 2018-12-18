“I really had to wade through literally thousands of images of the archives until I narrowed my choice down to what I thought was essential !”

An innovative photo exhibition was inaugurated here in Paris on 6December. The show initiated by Amnesty International Paris commemorates the 70 years that have passed since the original Universal Declaration of Human Rights was signed at Palais de Chaillot, in Paris on 10December 1948.The venue, right in the center of Paris, at, 23 rue du Roi de Sicile, is free of entry charges. The exhibition,– loosely translated as- runs until 12 January 2019, and is an important reminder that these basic rights are still vital to uphold.Seven decades have elapsed since 48 nations were inspired to wipe out the horrors of World War Two. They signed the declaration to protect human rights with 30 special articles: commencing by the basic right to be born in freedom, in dignity and with equal access to commodities such as food, water and housing.Contemporary artists and photographers, who studied each of the 30 articles of the declaration, were asked to interpret their own innovative versions of how to uphold these basic human rights, or to present images illustrating those who should be protected. A short, but pithy video also reminds visitors of what has happened since the original signature up to the present day. Global events attest to the fact that we should remain vigilant and defend those who are weaker and less able to cope with violations of these basic rights.Ranging from the fate of refugees and the homeless, the rights of women, the rights of those who do not conform to society’s norms, to those who are employed and harassed by their superiors, we only have to open our eyes to take in what is happening around us.As an example, contemporary artistused paper photo prints from the archives of the agency ‘Tendance Floue’, to pleat and frame in a novel approach.At the opening, Claudia admitted :Thus, visitors are stimulated to comprehend the significance of the image, while also admiring the artistic liberty taken with the work of photographers sent on mission all over the globe.