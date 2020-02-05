Remembering Fashion Collector Azzedine Alaïa

French fashion historian Olivier Saillard prepares the show

After combing through Alaïa’s extensive collection of Cristobal Balenciaga garments, Olivier Saillard chose around 80 garments from both couturiers to be displayed at 18 rue de la Verrerie until June 28, 2020. Alaïa himself studied sculpture in Tunisia, before turning to fine-tailoring to help his sister reproduce chic Parisian fashion for rich local clients. Both made their way to Paris to work at the recommendation of their faithful, rich Tunisian clients with Parisian contacts.



Alaïa and Balenciaga favored the same sober use of dark colors, including sumptuous blacks, unusual fabrics and balance of volumes. They explored the use of flowing ball-gowns, architectural tailoring of costumes and coats, without revealing intricate tailoring. Lace and dramatic flouncing, together with the use of bold reds united the approach of both couturiers in their work.



Comparing their similar approach to constructing garments, it is evident that Alaïa never copies Cristobal Balenciaga but that he is inspired by the couture master. Alaïa combined architectural volumes and daring cuts with a personal touch and modern approach, making use of contemporary innovations in fabrics and techniques.

