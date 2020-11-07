Reopening of Victor Hugo Museum in Paris

Biard travels

From 1827 to 1828, Biard was hired as a painter-draftsman on a ship which sailed from Egypt to Lebanon and from Turkey to Greece. Then he left for England and Scotland, and Spain. In 1839, The artist-explorer travelled to the Arctic Circle regions, portraying the ice-bound landscapes and inhabitants with poetic flourish. Afterwards Briard joined an expedition to Brazil between 1858 and 1860 where as an ethnographer and naturalist, he collected plants and animals and painted the Indian tribes he met.