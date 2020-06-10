Selection of museums and foundations opening again in Paris in June 2020

Gradually museums and foundations are opening their doors again to the public in Paris, and elsewhere in France and Europe. Here is a small choice of already opened , or about to be re-opened, exhibitions in the French capital. The public must continue to respect rules of social distancing and wear masks. Most museums require online booking for tickets at fixed entrance times.



The Azzedine Alaïa Foundation opened on 18 rue de la Verrerie, 75004 Paris on May 30th. The temporary exhibition ‘Alaïa and Balenciaga, Masters of Shape’ can be accessed from 11am until 7pm daily until June 30th. The book-shop cum coffee shop will remain open without purchasing entrance tickets of 5€.

The Fondation Henri Cartier-Bresson , situated on 79, Rue des Archives, 75003, has also re-opened. Visitors to the temporary exhibitions of Martine Franck and Marie Bovo are entitled to reduced tickets of 5€ until 30th June, the exhibition itself has been prolonged to Sunday, August 23rd. Opening times are from 11am until 7pm daily except for Mondays.

Centre Pompidou on Place Georges Pompidou, Rue Beaubourg, 75004 Paris, will open to the public on Wednesday July 1st. Visitors will have to book their tickets online for the temporary exhibitions and other events.

The re-opening of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs , known as MAD, will be gradual. The MAD library opens on Monday 15th June on 107, rue de Rivoli, 75001 Paris. As Tuesdays are closed, the Musée de Nissim de Camondo, 63, rue Monceau, 75008 Paris, will open on the following Wednesday, free of charge until June 23rd. On June 23rd, the temporary exhibitions including ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ will open and run until 4th January 2021 at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, rue de Rivoli. Tickets must be acquired online. The permanent collections are accessible on July 7th.

Le Musée de la vie romantique , 16, rue Chaptel, 75009 Paris, will re-open shortly with a temporary exhibition, devoted to symbolism of the heart in contemporary art, paired with historical objects of romantic love in the first half of the 19th century. The show will run until September 13th.

Quai Branly Museum , otherwise known as Musée Quai Branly-Jacques Chirac, opened its gardens on June 9th. The museum on 37, Quai Branly, 75007 Paris is closed on Mondays, but otherwise open from 10.30 am until 7 pm. Quai Branly Museum will open its doors on June 30th, with temporary shows, such as Photographer Françoise Hugier’s personal collection of objects gathered during her travels and ‘Who is Gazing’, an exhibition of 26 photographic and videographic artists, that end in October 2020.



