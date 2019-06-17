The benefits of meditation

Motivation of people attending the conference seemed very high, they only had to pay a minimal fee to cover the cost of renting the venue. At least 500 participants were present on a sunny afternoon and the next morning, despite many films being on offer in the complex.



Guesche Losang Tenzin greeted the public with the Tibetan expression 'Tashi Delek' to thank them for coming. Facing the public the tall monk sat with crossed legs in lotus position on an orange chair in front of a scrolled depiction of Buddha Shakyamuni with the interpreter on his right.



The monk reminded the public that all living beings, including animals, aspire to escape suffering and gain happiness. The difference is that sentient human beings possess greater capacity to achieve these aspirations because they are fully endowed with favorable mental faculties and physical bodies, although these remain impermanent in nature.



Of crucial importance are the methods available to liberate oneself, and other sentient beings, from physical and mental sufferings. The Buddhist approach offers excellent possibilities because the teachings aim to help all sentient beings on their way to gradually achieving such goals.



Firstly common sense shows that yoga of the physical body which includes excellent nourishment, sport and care of bodily needs, contributes towards general well-being.



The second aspect is that of ensuring mental calm by employing proven methods used by Tibetan Buddhists of the Mahayana School of the Gelugpa tradition. These methods calm the mind of mental anguish and contribute towards gaining mental calm, also known as Shamata in Sanskrit.



The path leading towards meditation which ensures mental calm is that of concentration. Freeing oneself from attachment to worldly affairs and ignorance of the causes of suffering, has repercussions all around us in society, we will all feel more serene if we meditate regularily.



Those who practice meditation on a daily basis will soon notice its benefits. Each individual has to decide on which object of meditation to focus. We have to analyze what the object of our meditation should be and discern where our own problems lie. Gradually we will progress on our journey by concentrating on virtuous objects and ignoring worldy distractions.



Preparation of the place of meditation is very important - we should ensure that it is clean and situated as far as possible from disturbing noises. We begin by focusing on how to live more frugally. Ideally this implies limiting our worldly activities and practicing an ethical way of life, avoiding the ten non-virtues, seven on the physical and oral level, and three on the mental level. Silence while meditating is primordial.



Several sessions of five minutes without forcing ourselves is recommended, otherwise we may lose momentum and our attention about the object of meditation will waver and dissipate. We may get irritated at other people without realizing that we ourselves irritate them by our behavior. We ignore that there are 12 interpendent links that bind all humans from which we should strive to free ourselves.



Thus we begin to understand what causes bring about the effects we are striving to achieve - causes and effects are always present. Gradually we become aware of what produces happiness and serenity. To counter irritation for example we should meditate on love for others.



Buddhists generally chose to meditate with the representation of Buddha Shakayamuni, but it is always possible to meditate with other sources of light. Recommended is choosing a certain time of the day to meditate: it is good to start the day by calming our spirits and concentrating on our breathing.

