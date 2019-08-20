The poetic world of Francis Bacon

The exhibition is the first in France after the retrospective of Francis Bacon at Centre Pompidou in 1996 after the painter's death in April 1992. For a younger generation, it is the chance to become acquainted with Bacon's work and inspiration. 'Bacon : Books and Paintings' will travel onwards to Houston in February, 2020.



Bacon's major exhibition took place in 1971 at the Grand Palais and assured his international acclaim. However it also tragically drove Bacon's young companion, George Dyer, to suicide during the actual exhibition for which the painter felt extremely guilty. Thereafter Bacon's work veered to a yet more somber style of painting, marked by simplification and intensification of his chromatic palette of yellow, pink and saturated orange.



Didier Ottinger introduces visitors throughout the six display rooms, dedicated to Bacon's favourite authors, to the recorded rendering of text excerpts. Mathieu Almaric, Jean-Marc Barr, Carlo Brandt, Valerie Dreville, Hippolyte Girardot, Dominique Reymond and Andre Wilms provide a striking vocal background, during which visitors visually savour over sixty paintings including 12 triptychs, and a series of portraits and self-portraits, as well as studies of the human body, from major public and private collections.



Among his contemporaries, Michel Leiris who translated the painter's interviews by Sylvester into French, was the writer closest to Francis Bacon with whom he even produced a book. Essentially the show focuses on the work produced by Bacon in the last two decades of his career - marked by guilt over the death of his companion - with a proliferation of the symbolic and mythological form of the Furies (Erinyes) such as the Black Triptychs (In Memory of George Dyer, 1971, Triptych August 1972 and Tritych May-June 1973).



Earlier works such as various interpretations of the cruxifixion, his series of the Red Pope, or of the Sphinx representing the myth of Oedipus are also included in the show.

