The world of Roger Ballen between human psyche and the valors of "asphyxiating culture"

Departure from traditional documentary photography

Departing from the tradition of documentary photography, Ballen developed what he termed 'documentary fiction' during the 1990s.

After 2000 the people he documented living on the margins of society in South Africa, became increasingly participants of the series Ballen created such as 'Outland' in 2000 and 'Shadow Chambers' in 2005 : they collaborated in the powerful psychodramas staged by the photographer.



Soon the line between fantasy and reality in his following series, 'Boarding House' (2009) and 'Asylum of the Birds' (2014) became even more blurred when he began to use drawings, painting, collage and sculptural techniques to create elaborate sets where people were replaced by photographs of individuals like stage props, often represented by parts of disembodied hands, feet and mouths, poking through walls or pieces of rag. Animals began appearing in his scenarios, unpredictable and disturbing, despite still being firmly rooted in his black and white photography transformed by a newly invented aesthetic. Later he even incorporated video work into his visual language describing the human condition and its creative potential.

