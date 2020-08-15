Vivienne Westwood, ‘Art, Mode et Subversion’, at Musée des Tissus, in Lyon opens September 2020

Vivienne Westwood in her workshop

As mentioned, Vivienne Westwood took apart clothes to analyze them and then sew them back together to understand the cut and construction. Westwood’s designs start with a sketch and draping experimental fabrics on a miniature mannequin to give shape to an idea, followed by a prototype called a ‘toile’. The mixture between 'French ‘savoir-faire’ practiced in ‘haute couture’ and fine British tailoring' constitutes the foundation of Westwood’s personal style, whether for women or men. The couturier is committed to an economic model with the slogan ‘buy less’ and ‘choose well’, promoting quality rather than quantity.



As for footwear, the designer believes that it exists in its own right, an integral part of fashion. Her shoes and boots are veritable sculptures that complete each look. To produce these impressive shoes, Westwood cooperated with highly skilled shoemakers, first British John Amathus, then Italian manufacturer MEG. This unique footwear completes the signature Vivienne Westwood look.



Westwood manifests a strong stance in favor of environment, social justice and human rights, reflected in her fashion during the past 20 years. Beginning in the 2010s, her commitment to ecology is omnipresent in her collections, as she and her husband Kronthaler collaborate with the organizations ‘Cool Earth’ and ‘Greenpeace’.

