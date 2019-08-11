Women's Rugby World Cup : in a one-sided game, South Africa beats Uganda during the Rugby Africa Women's Cup

The 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup, a qualifier for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup, is organized by Rugby Africa, previously the African Confederation of Rugby - Confédération Africaine de Rugby CAR - and one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby.



South Africa dominated the match from start to finish with Uganda with the Lady Cranes struggling to contain the Springboks Women. South Africa were leading 62-0 against Uganda during the half-time break having scored an impressive 10 tries. Uganda fought back towards the end of the game, but the emphatic 89-5 win by South Africa was the culmination point of the match.



South Africa coach Stanley Raubenheimer was delighted with his charges’ display, but he feels there is still room for improvement. "Overall, I am happy with the girls' performance because you cannot complain about a scoreline like that, but there are a few things which we need to work on" he said.



Meanwhile, Uganda coach Edgar Lemerigar is confident his team can bounce back against Kenya. "In the first-half, you could see the element of intimidation from the girls, but in the second-half, they put up a better show in terms of defending and realignment" he said.



The next games are set to be played on Tuesday, August 13 with South Africa facing Madagascar, while Uganda take on their neighbours Kenya.



The top-ranked team in the group after three rounds of matches will be crowned champions of the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup and will qualify for the Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2021.