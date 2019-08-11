Quantcast
Connectez-vous S'inscrire
Paris Tribune
Paris Tribune
Paris Tribune
Actualités des arrondissements de Paris et au-delà
Publier en ligne
Agenda
Petites annonces
Newsletter
Inscription gratuite

Women's Rugby World Cup : in a one-sided game, South Africa beats Uganda during the Rugby Africa Women's Cup

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers : South Africa defeats Uganda in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup.


South Africa’s Springbok Women ended the game on top with a winning score of 89-5, beating Lady Cranes of Uganda on Friday 9th of August in Johannesburg, South Africa.

11 Août 2019 - 16:00
     

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers : South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers : South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa
The 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup, a qualifier for the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup, is organized by Rugby Africa, previously the African Confederation of Rugby - Confédération Africaine de Rugby CAR - and one of the six regional associations composing World Rugby.

South Africa dominated the match from start to finish with Uganda with the Lady Cranes struggling to contain the Springboks Women. South Africa were leading 62-0 against Uganda during the half-time break having scored an impressive 10 tries. Uganda fought back towards the end of the game, but the emphatic 89-5  win by South Africa was the culmination point of the match.

South Africa coach Stanley Raubenheimer was delighted with his charges’ display, but he feels there is still room for improvement. "Overall, I am happy with the girls' performance because you cannot complain about a scoreline like that, but there are a few things which we need to work on" he said.

Meanwhile, Uganda coach Edgar Lemerigar is confident his team can bounce back against Kenya. "In the first-half, you could see the element of intimidation from the girls, but in the second-half, they put up a better show in terms of defending and realignment" he said.

The next games are set to be played on Tuesday, August 13 with South Africa facing Madagascar, while Uganda take on their neighbours Kenya.

The top-ranked team in the group after three rounds of matches will be crowned champions of the 2019 Rugby Africa Women's Cup and will qualify for the Women's Rugby World Cup to be held in New Zealand in 2021.

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers : South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa.
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers : South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday in Johannesburg during the Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa.

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers - South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday 9th of August in Johannesburg during the 2019 Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers - South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday 9th of August in Johannesburg during the 2019 Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa

Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers - South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday 9th of August in Johannesburg during the 2019 Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa
Rugby World Cup African Qualifiers - South Africa defeated Uganda on Friday 9th of August in Johannesburg during the 2019 Rugby Africa Gold Cup © Rugby Africa

About Rugby Africa

Rugby Africa unites all of the African countries which play rugby union, rugby sevens, and women’s rugby. The organisation has 39 members, including 22 membres and associated members of World Rugby, 10 members and associated members of Rugby Africa and 16 new countries collaborating with Rugby Africa. It organises the qualifying competition for the Rugby World Cup, and Africa 7, a qualifying competition for the Olympic Games.




Cet article cite : afrique du sud, johannesbourg, ouganda, rugby, rugby afrique


Nouveau commentaire :

Les opinions sont libres à la condition de respecter les limites fixées par la Loi et par la jurisprudence.

D'autres articles / More stories
< >

Mercredi 10 Juillet 2019 - 11:10 Buddha, the Golden Legend, at Guimet Museum

Jeudi 4 Juillet 2019 - 00:00 Tutankhamun : Priceless Treasures Return to Paris for the first time since 1967

Actu Paris | Actu Ile-de-France | Actu française | International | Paris Tribune Post | Ils sont cités

Publicité

Coupe du monde de rugby féminin : l'Afrique du Sud bat l'Ouganda lors de la Coupe d'Afrique de rugby féminin

Women's Rugby World Cup : in a one-sided game, South Africa beats Uganda during the Rugby Africa Women's Cup

Municipales à Paris : quand Cédric Villani, Pierre-Yves Bournazel et Gaspard Gantzer se rencontrent

Vol par ruse à Paris : les bijoux remplacés par des chocolats par une fausse princesse arabe

Paris Plage : nouvelles alertes sur la propreté de l'eau des baignades du bassin de la Villette

Rixes et incendie criminel à Paris Plage

Terrorisme : Hamza Ben Laden, fils de Oussama Ben Laden, est mort

Paris 8e : les fontaines dégradées pour la fête nationale, un policier traîné sur plusieurs mètres

Paris 19e : incendie, mort, blessure par balle, agression

​Etre cycliste entre Punaauia et Papeete : un défi en 2019

L'affaire Roger Quilliot éclaire l'affaire Gallerneau Loiseau Mestre

L'affaire Gallerneau Loiseau Mestre crée le débat

Accord RATP Ville de Paris. Chantier de création de logements : un mort dans la chute d'un échafaudage

Anniversaire de la Liberté de la Presse, Loi du 29 juillet 1881

Vitry-sur-Seine : le maire Alain Audoubert pro-Palestinien meurt dans son appartement en feu

Coupe du monde de rugby féminin : l'Afrique du Sud bat l'Ouganda lors de la Coupe d'Afrique de rugby féminin

Coupe du monde de rugby féminin : l'Afrique du Sud bat l'Ouganda lors de la Coupe d'Afrique de rugby féminin

Coupe d'Afrique des Nations : le football africain fait briller l'école française

Coupe d'Afrique des Nations : le football africain fait briller l'école française

Champigny-sur-Marne et la France grandes gagnantes de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations

Champigny-sur-Marne et la France grandes gagnantes de la Coupe d'Afrique des Nations
www.paristribune.info - SMS +33 6 43 89 07 29 - contact @ paristribune.info - ISSN 2275-3869 - L'exploitation des articles de la rédaction est soumise à redevance pour tout usage autre que strictement personnel, privé et non collectif.
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Inscription au site | Tags
   