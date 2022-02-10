Microsoft wants Call Of Duty to run, along with other ‘popular’ Activision Blizzard games

Microsoft chief Brad Smith said she wanted to bring a file Call of duty series to Switch, assuming its Activision Blizzard purchase goes ahead as planned.

Smith made the comments in an interview with CNBCin which he again clarified that Microsoft $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard It won’t block its games from accessing Sony and Nintendo platforms.

Smith said:

One of the things we’re talking about very clearly as we move forward with the regulatory review of this acquisition is that great titles like Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty today, will continue to be available on Sony PlayStation. We’d love to bring it to Nintendo consoles. We would like to come up with other popular titles that Activision have, and make sure they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] It is now available on Nintendo.

Smith cited the fact that Maine Craft – owned by Microsoft – available on competing systems demonstrates the company’s commitment to this position:

The first purchase was made after Satya Nadella became the CEO of Minecraft. That was in September 2014. And what we did with this acquisition, I think, is a clear indication of what we hope to do if we acquire Activision Blizzard. Namely, invest more in innovation, bring it to more people, bring it to more platforms, make it more useful and hopefully fun for the people who use it.

The latest Call of Duty game on Nintendo consoles – ghosts It was released in 2013.